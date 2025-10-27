Brazil and US close to trade deal after Lula-Trump meeting

Brazil and US close to trade deal after Lula-Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trade agreement between Brazil and the United States could be finalized in the coming days, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said following talks with US President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The discussions aim to resolve a 50% US tariff on Brazilian exports imposed in July, linked to the legal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula called the meeting “surprisingly good”, noting that Trump assured him an agreement is likely soon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira described the talks as “very positive and productive”, signaling a potential end to months of trade friction. Lula emphasized that Bolsonaro’s past legal issues should not impact current negotiations.

News.Az