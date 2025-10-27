Brazil's Lula optimistic about a quick US trade deal after talks with Trump

Brazil's Lula optimistic about a quick US trade deal after talks with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed confidence today that Brazil and the United States will soon finalize a trade deal after his discussions with US President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump, en route to Japan after the meeting, described their discussion as “great” and said “they’d like to do a deal,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Washington imposed a 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods in July, on top of a previous 10 per cent hike, citing Brazil’s policies and the prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro as justification.

Mr Lula said he gave Mr Trump a written document arguing the tariffs were based on “mistaken information” and that he expected an agreement “within days.”

He also rejected any suggestion that Mr Bolsonaro’s conviction for attempting a coup in 2022 should influence trade negotiations.

“Bolsonaro is part of the past now in Brazilian history,” Mr Lula said, saying that he had received a fair trial.

Mr Lula also offered to help mediate the crisis in Venezuela amid rising tensions with the United States.

News.Az