Brazil unveils new climate target at COP29

Brazil’s vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (Mdic, in the Portuguese acronym), Geraldo Alckmin, will formally present on Wednesday (13) the country’s new emissions reduction target for the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Alckmin is representing Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Brazil has set a more ambitious net greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of between 59% and 67% by 2035. Its previous Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) pledged to slash emissions by 48% up until 2025, and by 53% up until 2030. The new commitment will be made public by the vice president and a delegation of Brazilian ministers attending COP29.Alckmin said in an address this Tuesday (12) in Baku that the target is ambitious, yet feasible. “Our NDC is much more than simply an emissions reduction target for 2035: it reflects the vision of a country that looks to the future and is determined to be a major player in the new global economy through renewable energy, fighting inequality, and committing to sustainable development.”COP29 is a gathering at which heads of state, ministers and high-level officials discuss and commit to climate action goals. Alckmin highlighted Brazil’s role as an environmental powerhouse with the world’s biggest rainforest and the cleanest energy matrix out of all the major economies. In 2025, Brazil will host COP30 in the Pará state capital Belém. “On behalf of President Lula, I hope to see you next year in Brazil,” the Vice President’s Office quoted Alckmin as saying.

News.Az