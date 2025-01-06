Brazilian Air Force finishes decoding black boxes from crashed AZAL plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and Information Center has finished decoding the black boxes from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, News.az reports citing Trend.

Sources within the department shared this update with the Brazilian portal G1.The process of extracting, collecting, and verifying data from both black boxes has been finalized, according to the sources.Additionally, as reported by the O Globo newspaper, the department has already forwarded the investigation results to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan.On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.On December 26, 14 injured passengers and the bodies of four victims were returned to Azerbaijan.

News.Az