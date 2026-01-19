Brazilian couple discovers they are siblings after 19 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Brazilian couple, Adriana and Leandro, have discovered they are actually brother and sister after nearly 19 years together and raising a daughter.





The pair, who preferred to keep their identities private, had spent years searching for their estranged mothers, both named Maria. During a reunion segment on Radio Globo, they learned their mothers were the same person—and that they were biologically related, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Adriana, who works in cosmetics sales, and Leandro, a truck driver, said they had never legally married but had shared a long-term relationship. Despite the shocking revelation, they told the radio station they plan to stay together.

Experts note that the couple’s experience reflects Genetic Sexual Attraction (GSA), a rare phenomenon where closely related adults, separated during early development, feel attraction when reunited.

The couple has spoken to their mother and intends to meet her together, emphasizing that they do not blame her for abandoning them as children.

News.Az