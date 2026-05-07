Mets dominate Rockies after six-hhour delay

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Juan Soto opened the game with a leadoff home run, while Marcus Semien homered and collected four hits as the surging New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night after the first pitch was delayed by six hours because of a snowstorm, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Carson Benge continued his strong form with two hits for New York. Over his last three games, Benge is batting 4-for-9 with one home run and four RBIs.

The Mets improved to 4-1 on their current nine-game road trip after previously losing 17 of their last 20 games.

For Colorado, TJ Rumfield and Jake McCarthy each hit home runs, while Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the ninth inning. The Rockies have now dropped six straight games and seven of their last eight after sweeping the Mets in a three-game series at Citi Field from April 24-26.

A storm that brought 5.8 inches of snow to Denver forced Tuesday’s game to be postponed until Thursday and pushed Wednesday’s start time back to 7:20 p.m. local time. Temperatures were 41 degrees at first pitch and fell into the mid-30s by the ninth inning.

Soto wasted little time making an impact, homering on the third pitch thrown by Michael Lorenzen. New York added three more runs in the fourth inning and chased Lorenzen, who fell to 2-4, during a four-run sixth inning.

The Rockies managed only four singles through five innings against Freddy Peralta, who improved to 2-3, but Colorado mounted a comeback attempt against Tobias Myers in the sixth.

Rumfield opened the inning with a homer before Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston hit doubles. McCarthy later added a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Semien capped New York’s scoring with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Colorado loaded the bases in the bottom half and added a run after Sean Manaea hit Freeman with a pitch, but Devin Williams recorded the final two outs to earn his fifth save.

In Thursday’s series finale, Mets right-hander Christian Scott, carrying a 0-0 record with a 4.26 ERA, is set to face Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana, who enters with a 1-2 mark and a 4.07 ERA.

News.Az