OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks forward exits Game 2 win

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New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals late Wednesday night with an apparent leg injury, creating concern despite New York’s 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anunoby appeared to hurt himself after a dunk attempt in the closing minutes at Madison Square Garden. The forward walked gingerly off the court before signaling to the bench that he needed to be substituted following a jumper by Mikal Bridges that gave the Knicks a 103-99 lead with less than three minutes remaining, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Knicks coach Mike Brown said after the game that he had not yet received details on the injury.

“It looked like he was hopping, but I don't know anything,” Brown said. “They haven't told me. I just know he left the game.”

The Knicks did not provide an official update on the nature of the injury or whether Anunoby would undergo testing.

Before exiting, Anunoby delivered another strong playoff performance with 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 37 minutes. He has been one of New York’s most important postseason players alongside Jalen Brunson, shooting efficiently from both the field and three-point range during the playoffs.

Brunson said he was still unaware of the seriousness of the injury after the game, while Karl-Anthony Towns added that the team would learn more in the coming days.

The injury could become a major concern for New York given Anunoby’s history with hamstring problems. During the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, he missed multiple games because of a left hamstring strain and was limited when he attempted to return.

Despite the uncertainty, the Knicks now hold a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia.

News.Az