Space analytics firm HawkEye raises $416 million in IPO

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Space analytics company HawkEye 360 has raised $416 million in its U.S. initial public offering, highlighting renewed investor interest in defense and space technology companies.

The Virginia-based firm sold 16 million shares at $26 each, the top end of its targeted price range of $24 to $26 per share. The IPO gives HawkEye a market valuation of about $2.42 billion ahead of its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HAWK,”, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The listing comes as the U.S. IPO market shows signs of recovery after a strong April, with investors increasingly looking toward companies tied to national security, artificial intelligence and space technology.

Founded in 2015, HawkEye 360 specializes in signal intelligence gathered through satellites. The company uses its satellite network to detect, track and analyze radio frequency emissions around the world, providing data to defense, intelligence and national security agencies.

HawkEye currently operates more than 30 satellites, with much of its revenue coming from the U.S. government and allied nations. The company strengthened its intelligence capabilities further in December through the acquisition of ISA, expanding its expertise in signal processing and classified systems.

The IPO is also being closely watched across the growing commercial space sector. Investors are awaiting a potential public filing from SpaceX, a move that could encourage more space-focused firms to pursue stock market listings.

Major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets

and Jefferies served as underwriters for the offering.

News.Az