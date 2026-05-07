Lexus unveils first three row electric SUV ahead of Japan launch this winter

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Toyota Motor Corporation has officially unveiled the new Lexus TZ, marking the luxury brand’s first fully electric three row SUV as competition intensifies in the premium EV market.

The new model is scheduled to go on sale in Japan during the winter of 2026 before expanding to other global markets including North America, Europe and China, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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According to Lexus, the TZ was developed under the concept of a “Driving Lounge,” combining a spacious cabin, advanced quietness technologies and enhanced ride comfort aimed at luxury family buyers. The automaker said the SUV balances aerodynamic efficiency with bold SUV styling while delivering a driving experience designed to reduce the sensation of vehicle size for drivers.

For the Japanese market, the electric SUV is expected to offer a driving range of up to 620 kilometers on a single charge. The vehicle will also be available in 11 exterior colors.

Industry reports indicate the TZ will share its platform with the upcoming electric Toyota Highlander and could feature a large 95.8 kWh battery pack with dual motor all wheel drive configurations. Analysts expect the model to compete against premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV9 and other luxury family EVs.

The launch represents another major step in Toyota and Lexus’ broader electrification strategy as the companies accelerate investments in battery electric vehicles globally.

News.Az