Trump says Iran war could end soon as Tehran reviews US peace proposal

Trump says Iran war could end soon as Tehran reviews US peace proposal

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Donald Trump has said he expects a rapid end to the war between the United States and Iran as Tehran reviews a new US-backed peace proposal aimed at halting the conflict, according to statements reported in ongoing diplomatic developments.

The proposal follows months of military escalation, rising tensions in the Gulf, and disruption to global energy markets. It is reportedly based on a short memorandum intended to establish a ceasefire framework and open the way for wider negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Out Look India.

The plan includes discussions on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions on Iran, and placing limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities. However, it does not directly address key US demands, including restrictions on Iran’s missile programme and its regional influence.

Iranian officials have responded cautiously. A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country would issue its response through official channels, while other lawmakers have described the proposal as unrealistic and biased in favour of Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of contention, as it is a critical global energy route and a key strategic pressure point in the conflict. Military tensions in the area have contributed to instability in global oil markets.

Trump has suggested that negotiations have advanced significantly and indicated that a deal could be reached quickly, although both sides remain far apart on core issues. The proposed agreement is expected to serve as a starting point for further talks if accepted.

Despite renewed diplomatic momentum, analysts say major disagreements remain unresolved, and any final agreement would require difficult compromises from both Washington and Tehran.

News.Az