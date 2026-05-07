New Zealand eyes new frigates in talks with UK, Australia

New Zealand eyes new frigates in talks with UK, Australia

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New Zealand has started discussions with Australia and the United Kingdom over replacing its aging naval frigates as Wellington looks to strengthen maritime security and modernize its defense forces.

Defense Minister Chris Penk said Thursday that the country is evaluating future warship options as much of its current fleet approaches the end of its operational life by the mid-2030s, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the Defense Ministry, officials have launched talks with the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Navy to help shape the next stage of potential frigate replacement plans and long-term naval service arrangements.

Penk said maritime security remains critical for New Zealand’s economy, trade and regional stability, stressing the need for a capable navy able to carry out patrol, combat, interception, transport and search-and-rescue missions across the Pacific.

New Zealand is currently focusing on two possible replacements: the Japanese-built Mogami-class frigate, recently selected by Australia, and the British-designed Type 31 frigate. Officials believe choosing a similar platform to close allies could improve interoperability and reduce operational costs.

“A final decision has not yet been made, and advice is expected to be provided to the Cabinet before the end of 2027,” Penk said.

New Zealand currently operates two Anzac-class frigate warships — HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana — both commissioned in the late 1990s and expected to retire within the next decade.

News.Az