Brazilians torch Trump effigies in protest of tariffs

Brazilians set fire to effigies of Donald Trump during protests in several cities on Friday, condemning the U.S. president's politically motivated trade tariffs.

Anti-Trump protests were held in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, a sign of souring ties between two of the Americas' largest economies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The demonstrations were modestly attended, but reflected broad anger at Trump's decision to put a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports and to sanction a top judge.

The mercurial US president has openly admitted he is punishing Brazil for prosecuting his political ally, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

The far-right Brazilian firebrand is currently on trial for plotting a coup after failing to win reelection in 2022.

Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil's congress in January 2023, ransacking the chambers and attacking police, in scenes reminiscent of Trump supporters' attack on the US Capitol two years before.

A Brazilian general has given evidence that the alleged plotters also wanted to assassinate leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and several other public officials.

Trump has called the trial a "witch hunt" and his Treasury Department has sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in response.

Trump also signed an executive order slapping 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian imports, citing Bolsonaro's "politically motivated persecution."

The tariff is due to enter into force on August 6.

