Brazil’s president to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will travel to Azerbaijan to take part in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

André Corrêa do Lago, secretary for climate, energy and environment at the Brazilian Ministry of External Affairs, made this announcement on Friday on the sidelines of the Pre-COP29 event in Baku, News.Az reports.Do Lago highlighted the significance of COP29 for Brazil as the host of the upcoming COP30 session."COP29 is crucial for us, particularly regarding financing through new collective quantitative goals (NCQG). Progress on financing discussions will allow for more productive debates on nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which will be the primary focus of COP30 in Brazil," he stated. The COP29 climate conference will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

