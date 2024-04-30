Brenda Shaffer: Azerbaijan home to largest Jewish community in Muslim world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world, as well as Christian communities, Professor Brenda Shaffer, a member of the American Political Science Association, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world, as well as vibrant Christian communities. Despite this, the USCIRF put Azerbaijan on a watch list for religious freedom, since Azerbaijan does not allow Muslim extremists connected to Iran to receive funds from Iran and to work in mosques in Azerbaijan. You can't make this stuff up!”, Professor Shaffer noted.

News.Az