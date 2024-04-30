Yandex metrika counter

Brenda Shaffer: Azerbaijan home to largest Jewish community in Muslim world

  • Politics
  • Share
Brenda Shaffer: Azerbaijan home to largest Jewish community in Muslim world

Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world, as well as Christian communities, Professor Brenda Shaffer, a member of the American Political Science Association, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world, as well as vibrant Christian communities. Despite this, the USCIRF put Azerbaijan on a watch list for religious freedom, since Azerbaijan does not allow Muslim extremists connected to Iran to receive funds from Iran and to work in mosques in Azerbaijan. You can't make this stuff up!”, Professor Shaffer noted.

News about - Brenda Shaffer: Azerbaijan home to largest Jewish community in Muslim world


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      