Brent crude oil surpasses $49 per barrel first time since March 6
- 26 Nov 2020 00:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 155080
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/brent-crude-oil-surpasses-49-per-barrel-first-time-since-march-6 Copied
The price of the January futures for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE accelerated its growth to 2.51% and reached $49.06 per barrel, TASS reports..
Brent oil was last traded at this level on March 6, 2020.
WTI is trading at $46.19 a barrel (+2.85%).
By 21:41 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down to 2.15% and stood at $48.89 per barrel. At the same time, WTI rose in price by 2.54%, reaching $ 46.05 per barrel.