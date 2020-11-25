Yandex metrika counter

Brent crude oil surpasses $49 per barrel first time since March 6

  Economics
The price of the January futures for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE accelerated its growth to 2.51% and reached $49.06 per barrel, TASS reports..

Brent oil was last traded at this level on March 6, 2020.

WTI is trading at $46.19 a barrel (+2.85%).

By 21:41 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down to 2.15% and stood at $48.89 per barrel. At the same time, WTI rose in price by 2.54%, reaching $ 46.05 per barrel.


