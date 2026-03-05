Brent crude surges over 5% on ICE, WTI jumps more than 8% on NYMEX

Brent crude surges over 5% on ICE, WTI jumps more than 8% on NYMEX

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange is up more than 5%, while WTI futures for April 2026 on NYMEX is gaining over 8%, market data shows.

As of 09:26 p.m. Moscow time (06:26 p.m. GMT), Brent was trading up 5.26% at $85.68 per barrel. WTI surged 8.49% to $81 per barrel, hitting its highest level since July 19, 2024, News.az reports, citing TASS.

RECOMMENDED STORIES UK arrests four over suspected spying for Iran

Two men on trial in London over Hong Kong spying

Sterling tumbles as Middle East conflict pushes oil higher

Blackstone among potential suitors for UK aerospace supplier Senior

Brent futures stood at $85.49 per barrel (+5.02%), while WTI was up 7.94%, trading at $80.59 per barrel.

News.Az