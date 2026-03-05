Brent crude surges over 5% on ICE, WTI jumps more than 8% on NYMEX
Source: Xinhua
The price of Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange is up more than 5%, while WTI futures for April 2026 on NYMEX is gaining over 8%, market data shows.
As of 09:26 p.m. Moscow time (06:26 p.m. GMT), Brent was trading up 5.26% at $85.68 per barrel. WTI surged 8.49% to $81 per barrel, hitting its highest level since July 19, 2024, News.az reports, citing TASS.
Brent futures stood at $85.49 per barrel (+5.02%), while WTI was up 7.94%, trading at $80.59 per barrel.
By Faig Mahmudov