Brent oil tops $84 a barrel at ICE in London first time since December 5
- 23 Dec 2022 18:22
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180185
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/brent-oil-tops-84-a-barrel-at-ice-in-london-first-time-since-december-5 Copied
Brent oil futures for February delivery have exceeded $84 a barrel at the ICE in London for the first time since December 5, according to trading data on Friday, News.az reports.
Bren oil rose by as much as 3.74% to $84.01 a barrel at 23:29 (GMT+4).
The price pared gains by 22:40 in Moscow, trading at $83.93 a barrel (+3.64%). WTI oil futures for January climbed by 2.94% to $79.77 a barrel.