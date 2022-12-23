Brent oil tops $84 a barrel at ICE in London first time since December 5

Brent oil tops $84 a barrel at ICE in London first time since December 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brent oil futures for February delivery have exceeded $84 a barrel at the ICE in London for the first time since December 5, according to trading data on Friday, News.az reports.

Bren oil rose by as much as 3.74% to $84.01 a barrel at 23:29 (GMT+4).

The price pared gains by 22:40 in Moscow, trading at $83.93 a barrel (+3.64%). WTI oil futures for January climbed by 2.94% to $79.77 a barrel.

News.Az