+ ↺ − 16 px

BRICS member countries act correctly, which is seen in the fact that there are so many aspirants willing to join the group, India’s Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar during his visit to Britain. His statement was streamed on his page in the s

His statement was streamed on his page in the social network X, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I think clearly they must be doing something right, if so many countries want to join BRICS and so many countries actually have joined BRICS," he said.

Jaishankar recalled that there were four countries in BRICS at the very beginning. "South Africa joined, then it has become a double-digit membership. And in 2024, last year in Kazan, we also added dialogue partners, the concept of dialogue partners," Jaishankar said.

He emphasized that BRICS is "a very diverse group."

"We are an exception to the normal rules on which groups are formed. Normally countries who approximate geographically to each other or have some particular shared history or some kind of ethnic or linguistic commonality, this is normally the basis to create a group. Now, BRICS defies all those assumptions. So it's not like the Commonwealth, it's not like the NATO, it's not like the G7. It's not like anything which had been conceptualized early," Jaishankar emphasized.

BRICS was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. In 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the group.

News.Az