BRICS seek alternatives to US dollar, Brazil official says

"Many wonder if the US dollar will be abandoned. No one is planning to do that. The United States is a big country whose economy is crucial for the entire world. However, there still needs to be an alternative," he noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Amorim, BRICS nations continue discussions of potential payment mechanisms that the group’s members could adopt. "People keep saying that BRICS should shift to trade in national currencies. Indeed, it is one of the options," the Brazilian leader’s advisor pointed out, adding: "However, all these projects are currently in the development stage."

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned against the hasty creation of a single BRICS currency. According to the Russian leader, BRICS nations don’t have plans to introduce a single currency at this point. Still, in Putin’s words, the bloc’s members need to increase the use of national currencies.