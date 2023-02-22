Britain called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue the dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We really call on the parties to continue the peace process and negotiations, we encourage this," said the British Minister of State for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, who is visiting Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"We believe that the best way forward is for all parties to have discussions in a positive environment. We have already stated that if this process continues, it will have many dividends and benefits. Today, I was impressed by our discussions on this topic in my meeting with Azerbaijani government officials and ministers. Everyone wants a future where there is peace. As Great Britain, we encourage and urge all parties to sincerely participate in the future peace process. And I was very impressed by my visit today, " the minister said, speaking about the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

According to the minister, future peace is based on cooperation, de-escalation, and normalization of relations.





News.Az