Britain rejects ICC arrest request for Israeli FM amid genocide claims

In a controversial decision, the British Public Prosecution Service has declined to arrest Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during his visit to the United Kingdom, despite demands from human rights organizations accusing him of involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The decision, announced Thursday by the British Attorney General’s Office, underscores the complexities of international diplomacy amid rising tensions over Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Calls for Accountability Go Unheeded

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a human rights organization dedicated to prosecuting Israeli soldiers accused of war crimes, had formally requested that London issue an urgent arrest warrant for Sa’ar.

In their submission, the group argued that Sa’ar—a prominent member of the Israeli war cabinet—played a central role in shaping and defending policies responsible for widespread civilian deaths, destruction, and suffering following October 7, 2023.

“Efforts are underway to issue an urgent arrest warrant for Gideon Sa’ar,” the foundation stated in a press release. “He aided and encouraged the commission of torture, willful killing, and widespread destruction of property, all clear violations of international humanitarian law.”

The organization further highlighted Sa’ar’s alleged criminal responsibility for specific incidents, including the prolonged attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital between October 8, 2024, and December 27, 2024, which resulted in significant loss of life and infrastructure.

Additionally, they cited the creation of buffer zones in Gaza through indiscriminate destruction, as well as the targeting of essential civilian resources such as hospitals, schools, and water supplies.

International Legal Context

Hind Rajab emphasized that Sa’ar is criminally liable under universal jurisdiction laws applicable in England and Wales.

Universal jurisdiction allows national courts to prosecute individuals for serious crimes like genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, regardless of where the offenses occurred or the nationality of those involved.

The foundation also pointed out that Benjamin Netanyahu—Israeli Prime Minister and another key figure in the Security Cabinet—is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for similar charges related to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. By extension, they argue, Sa’ar’s membership in the same cabinet implicates him in collective decisions leading to what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) described as a potential genocide.

British Government’s Stance

British authorities have dismissed the arrest request outright. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that Sa’ar would not face detention during his visit, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation. “There is no intention to shorten Mr. Sa’ar’s visit or alter his schedule,” a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Critics view this rejection as emblematic of broader geopolitical dynamics, wherein powerful nations often shield allies from accountability for fear of straining diplomatic ties. For many Palestinians and their supporters, Britain’s refusal represents yet another instance of justice being subordinated to political expediency.

Humanitarian Fallout

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli genocide against Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations and UN agencies. Reports indicate that thousands of civilians have been killed, tens of thousands displaced, and critical infrastructure—including hospitals, schools, and water systems—reduced to rubble. Critics argue that such actions violate fundamental principles of international law, including the prohibition against targeting non-combatants and destroying objects indispensable to civilian survival.

The ICJ’s preliminary ruling earlier this year labeled Israeli crimes in Gaza as potentially genocidal, citing evidence of intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinian population. Yet, meaningful accountability remains elusive, with major powers like the United States and the United Kingdom continuing to provide staunch support to the Israeli occupation.

A Blow to Justice?

For advocates of Palestinian rights, Britain’s refusal to act against Sa’ar reflects a troubling pattern of impunity for high-ranking officials implicated in atrocities. “This decision sends a dangerous message that perpetrators of grave international crimes can evade justice simply because of their positions of power,” said Hind Rajab in its statement.

As protests erupted outside Westminster demanding action, activists vowed to continue pursuing legal avenues to hold Sa’ar and others accountable. Meanwhile, Sa’ar proceeded with his planned engagements in London, seemingly unfazed by the controversy surrounding his visit.

