Israeli forces raid Global Sumud Flotilla near Greece - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have intercepted several vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea, halting a large-scale humanitarian effort aimed at delivering aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Organisers said the operation involved drones, communication jamming and armed boarding teams, with multiple boats surrounded in what they described as international waters. Communication with several vessels was reportedly lost during the incident, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

INTERCEPTION HAPPENING NOW pic.twitter.com/lwXVnysDV7 — Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) April 30, 2026

Israeli media, citing military sources, reported that seven out of the flotilla’s 58 vessels were seized near Crete, far from Gaza’s coastline. Officials said the action was taken to prevent the ships from reaching Israeli-controlled areas.

Activists involved in the mission accused Israel of using force against unarmed civilian boats and called on governments to intervene, arguing the interception took place outside Israel’s jurisdiction. Participants onboard described being approached by military vessels and ordered to comply under threat.

Israeli officials defended the move, saying the flotilla was stopped before entering sensitive zones and dismissing the mission as a provocation.

The flotilla, which set sail from Italy with more than 50 vessels and hundreds of activists, is one of the largest recent attempts to challenge the blockade on Gaza. Organisers say the mission aimed to deliver humanitarian aid and draw attention to conditions in the territory.

The incident adds to growing tensions over access to Gaza, with previous flotilla attempts also intercepted by Israeli forces, often leading to detentions and international criticism.

News.Az