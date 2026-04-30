D4vd murder trial: singer allegedly used chain saw on victim

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Prosecutors in Los Angeles County have outlined new allegations against singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, in a high-profile murder case involving a teenage girl.

In a recent court filing, authorities detailed the evidence they say links the 21-year-old performer to the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in 2025. Prosecutors claim the crime was motivated by an attempt to prevent the girl from exposing information that could have damaged his rising music career, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the filing, investigators believe Burke tried to conceal the crime after the girl’s death and later left the area before going on a concert tour. The victim’s remains were discovered months later inside a vehicle linked to the suspect, prompting a major investigation.

Authorities also allege the two had a prior relationship, with evidence including messages and other materials recovered during the inquiry. These claims are expected to be central to the prosecution’s case as it moves forward.

Burke, who gained popularity through viral music on platforms like TikTok and later signed with Interscope Records, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges. His defense team maintains that he was not responsible for the teenager’s death.

The case continues to draw widespread attention due to the severity of the allegations and the defendant’s public profile, with further court proceedings expected in the coming months.

News.Az