Peru renews 60-day state of emergency in Lima, Callao

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Peru has extended the state of emergency in Lima and the neighboring province of Callao for another 60 days in an effort to continue tackling crime and violence affecting the capital, the president’s office announced on Wednesday.

The extension was formalized through a supreme decree signed by President Jose Balcazar along with several cabinet members, according to an official statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Under the decree, the Peruvian National Police will remain responsible for maintaining public order, supported by the armed forces. Authorities will apply a strategy based on statistical intelligence and crime mapping to identify high-risk areas and allocate security resources accordingly.

The president’s office stated that during the emergency period, certain rights may be restricted or suspended. These include the inviolability of the home, freedom of movement within the national territory, freedom of assembly, as well as personal liberty and security.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Peruvian National Police released a report, cited by Radio Programas del Peru, indicating that extortion rates in Lima and Callao decreased by 43 percent during the first four months of the year.

News.Az