Britain's commercial vehicle market slumps in Q3: SMMT

Britain's commercial vehicle market slipped in the third quarter of 2025, with both truck and bus registrations declining amid a tougher economic environment and a slowdown in fleet renewal, according to data released Monday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), News.az reports citing CNN.

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations fell 14.5 percent year on year to 9,272 units. The drop marked the fifth consecutive quarterly decline, as many operators pushed back purchases following several years of strong post-pandemic replacement cycles.

SMMT said most major truck segments, including tractor units, box vans and curtain-sided models, reported lower volumes, reflecting both economic pressures and a return to more typical renewal patterns.

The bus, coach and minibus market also contracted, with Q3 registrations down 17 percent to 1,965 units. The decline followed sharp reductions in minibus demand, which offset moderate growth in single-deck and double-deck buses.

According to SMMT, the overall downturn across the commercial vehicle sector reflects a combination of factors, including tighter operator margins, cautious investment sentiment in the broader economy, and the natural slowing of replacement cycles after significant purchases made earlier in the recovery period.

Despite the weaker market, zero-emission models continued to show growth momentum. Zero-emission HGV registrations more than quadrupled to 225 units in Q3, reaching a record quarterly share of 2.4 percent. Zero-emission buses and coaches also rose by 16.3 percent to 563 units, accounting for more than a quarter of all new buses, coaches and minibuses entering service during the quarter.

"Zero-emission demand is rising, but the wider market remains under pressure," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said. "Timely delivery of charging infrastructure, especially for depots, is essential to help operators plan future investment and support the transition to cleaner fleets."

