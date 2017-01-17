Britain wants to maintain Iran nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

British foreign minister Boris Johnson said that the Iran nuclear accord that US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to tear up must be maintained.

According to Vestnik Kavkaza, as he went into an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Johnson said it had been "a difficult and controversial deal, but one which has stopped the Iranians from acquiring nuclear technology they might otherwise have acquired, and it is a deal which we think has great merit and we want to keep going."

News.Az

News.Az