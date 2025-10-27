British Airways resumes flights to Israel after months of suspension

British Airways resumes flights to Israel after months of suspension

British Airways resumed operations to Israel on Monday, flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The route had been suspended on June 13 due to a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

The airline will now operate a daily round-trip service.

German carrier Eurowings also restarted flights on Monday, with its Hamburg-Tel Aviv route resuming and the Dusseldorf-Tel Aviv route set to restart Tuesday. Spain’s Iberia Express resumed Madrid-Tel Aviv flights on Sunday, while Scandinavian Airlines returned to Israel after nearly a decade with two weekly Copenhagen-Tel Aviv flights.

American Airlines announced it will resume daily flights between New York’s JFK Airport and Tel Aviv from March 28, 2026, after suspending operations on October 7, 2023, amid regional conflict. Currently, four airlines operate direct flights between New York City and Tel Aviv, including El Al, Arkia, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

News.Az