British coronavirus strain is more infectious: Azerbaijan’s TABIB

It is wrong to connect an increase in the number of infections in Azerbaijan with the existence of the British COVID-19 strain, Vasif Aliyev, head of the Working Group on Infectious Diseases of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told Trend on March 18.

Aliyev stressed that a person cannot himself reveal what kind of COVID-19 strain he is infected with.

"The British COVID-19 strain has the same symptoms, but is a lot more infectious,” he added. “The prescribed treatment for infection with this strain does not differ from the previous one either."


