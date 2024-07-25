British Eurofighters to begin patrolling Polish airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting next year, British Eurofighters will begin patrolling the Polish airspace.

Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz made the announcement after meeting his British counterpart John Healey on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TVP World.He also added that a detachment of engineering and technical troops will be sent to Poland’s eastern border with Belarus.“We have the same approach to security in Europe and worldwide. Poland and the United Kingdom are united in defending democracy and freedom,” the minister said.“The talks had a tangible result in the form of sending a reconnaissance group of technical and engineering troops soon, who will make decisions on supporting Poland in building the Eastern Shield. A reconnaissance group will arrive shortly to conduct such a survey,” he added.He conveyed that another outcome of the talks is the declaration to send 4-6 Eurofighters under the Baltic Air Policing mission to patrol Polish airspace next year.“There is also the Sky Sabre system in Jasionka [a village in south-eastern Poland]. Thank you for maintaining this system in Poland until the end of the year,” said Kosiniak-Kamysz.The British defense minister confirmed the strengthening of military cooperation and thanked Poland for its assistance to Ukraine.

News.Az