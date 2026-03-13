Drone found in Poland likely linked to 2025 Russian incursion

Drone found in Poland likely linked to 2025 Russian incursion

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military drone discovered in western Poland on Thursday is likely one of the Russian drones that entered Polish airspace in September 2025, according to Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The announcement confirmed a report by state news agency PAP, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to private broadcaster, Kosiniak-Kamysz said:

“Most likely it is… a consequence of the provocation of the Russian Federation from last year.”

The discovery underscores ongoing concerns over Russian drone activity near NATO borders and highlights Poland’s continued vigilance against airspace violations.

Poland has recently strengthened its anti-drone and counter-UAV capabilities, including acquisitions of advanced air defence systems capable of intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles. The recovered drone will likely undergo forensic and technical analysis to confirm its origin and assess potential security implications.

The September 2025 airspace incursion raised tensions in the region, drawing attention from NATO allies and prompting Warsaw to bolster monitoring and defence measures along its western border.

News.Az