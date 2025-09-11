British Labour MP Sharon Hodgson's office targeted in suspected arson attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK police have launched an investigation after a fire broke out at the constituency office of Labour MP Sharon Hodgson in Washington’s Concord area.

Hodgson, who represents Washington and Gateshead South, is not believed to have been present at the time of the incident, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the fire at 12.10am on Thursday morning.

It took six firefighters to extinguish the blaze. The fire was put out at 5.56am, but firefighters re-attended at 6.30am after police reported a “small amount of smoke”.

A spokesman said: “The multi-occupied building is used as office accommodation and the fire involved two office units. There were no injuries.”

Investigations are continuing into Thursday to establish the cause.

Pictures show smoke rising from the building on Thursday morning, and the message “328 days blood on your hands” has been spray painted on the wall.

The meaning of the message is unclear, although it appears to refer to Oct 17, 2024, which is the day Israel announced it had killed Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas.

Ms Hodgson was first elected in 2005, and served as Sir Keir Starmer’s parliamentary private secretary while he was leader of the opposition.

She is a member of Labour Friends of Israel, a pro-Israeli group of MPs within the party.

Northumbria Police was contacted for comment.

News.Az