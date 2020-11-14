British MP Bob Blackman sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Member of Parliament and Chair of Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group, Bob Blackman has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I am writing to extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the recent successes of Azerbaijan armed forces in liberating the occupied territories, notably the city of Shusha on 8 November 2020. Having met internally displaced persons on several occasions during my trips to your country, I appreciate how significant the liberation of Shusha is for your people. As the nation of Azerbaijan celebrates the National Flag Day on 9 November, this is such a fitting success for this occasion.

I am fully confident that under your leadership the city of Shusha will be restored to its previous fame as the cradle of Azerbaijani culture and arts. On behalf of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament, we would be honored to pay a visit to the glorious city of Shusha.

Mr. President allow me to reassure you that as friends of Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament we will continue our efforts to raise awareness about the conflict and highlight the rightful position of Azerbaijan. We all look forward to the peaceful conclusion of the conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the return of IDPs to their homes.

As Chairman of the APPG for Azerbaijan in Parliament, I offer my congratulations on signing the historic peace deal.

The APPG warmly welcomes the fact that this peace deal will return the historic territories of Azerbaijan without any further bloodshed.

We welcome the news that under the new deal, areas of Nagorno-Karabakh will once again return to Azerbaijan and that Armenia has also agreed to withdraw its military forces from several other adjacent areas over the next few weeks.

Mr. President, we congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan for remaining resilient and determined throughout the conflict, and please allow me to reassure you that as friends of Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament we will continue our efforts to raise awareness about the conflict and highlight the rightful position of Azerbaijan."

