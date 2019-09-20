British officials: “Azerbaijan will continue to make an important contribution to European energy security”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of State for International Trade and President of Board of Trade of UK Elizabeth Truss and the Minister for Europe and Americas Christopher Pincher have sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, APA reports citing the British Embassy to Baku.

“It gives us great pleasure to write to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, signed by His Excellency Heydar Aliyev and John Browne in 1994.

This momentous occasion was the beginning of the close political and commercial relationship our two countries enjoy today, Over the past quarter of a century, BP's partnership with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan has proven to be an enormous success and provides an admirable example of cooperation in the energy sector for others to follow. The extension of the contract in 2017 guarantees that this historic partnership will flourish for decades to come.

The signing of the contact displayed to the world that Azerbaijan is a sovereign and independent state and that the people of Azerbaijan are the rightful owners of the country's natural resources. With the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan will continue to make an important contribution to European energy security.

We look forward to our continued collaboration going from strength to strength and we once again congratulate you, the Government of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, SOCAR, BP and the United Kingdom business community in Azerbaijan for making this historic occasion possible”, says the letter.

News.Az

