British PM: We will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the bombing of a children's and maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying, "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless,” News.az reports citing CNN.

In a tweet, he said that Britain "is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes,” adding the hashtag "#PutinMustFail." 

The city council of Mariupol has posted video of a devastated maternity and children's hospital in the city and accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air.  


News.Az 

