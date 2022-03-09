British PM: "We will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes"

British PM: "We will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes"

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the bombing of a children's and maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying, "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless,” News.az reports citing CNN.

In a tweet, he said that Britain "is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes,” adding the hashtag "#PutinMustFail."

The city council of Mariupol has posted video of a devastated maternity and children's hospital in the city and accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air.

News.Az