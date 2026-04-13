Britney Spears enters treatment following DUI arrest

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Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility following her recent DUI arrest, in what those close to the pop icon hope will mark a turning point in her personal journey.

A representative for the 44-year-old confirmed that the singer had made the decision to seek help, just weeks after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Ventura, California, on March 4. She was released the following day, News.Az reports, citing Hello Magazine.

At the time of the incident, her team described the situation as an "unfortunate incident" that was "completely inexcusable," adding that the star intended to take accountability and move forward.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the statement read. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."Those close to the singer have made it clear that this decision is part of a broader effort to prioritise her wellbeing after what has been a turbulent period in her life. "Her boys are going to be spending time with her," the statement continued. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and family has remained a central focus amid growing concern about her health and stability.The arrest comes amid increasing scrutiny of Britney’s behaviour in the years following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. Her often unpredictable social media posts have sparked ongoing concern among fans and those close to her.

In October 2025, Kevin publicly addressed his fears in his memoir You Thought You Knew, revealing the depth of his worry for the mother of his children. "It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour," he wrote. "Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."The incident comes just months after Britney sold her music catalog to independent music publisher Primary Wave for a reported $200 million.The A-lister has endured a difficult number of years and was released from her conservatorship in 2021 following outcry from the public. She was originally placed under the conservatorship, controlled primarily by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, in 2008, after a highly publicized mental health episode. The mother of two also split from her husband of one year, Sam Asghari, in August 2023. They had been dating since 2016, and married shortly after her conservatorship ended.

News.Az