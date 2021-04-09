Bryza: Iskander issue is difficult both for Russia and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a great deal that is not yet known about the issue of launching Iskander missiles by the Armenian military, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, exclusively told News.Az.

Bryza said it is also unknown that if a missile that hit near Shusha was intended to go there or whether it was some sort of malfunction or whether there was an error by Armenians when they were adding the targeting information or whether there was some problem with the missile itself manufactured in Russia.

“The issue is difficult both for Russia and Armenia,” said the former diplomat, calling the launch of an Iskander missile is a war crime.

“On top of all that you have the issue politicization of the issue of Iskanders with Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan first criticizing PM Pashinyan for not using Iskanders or not using them earlier in the conflict. I think Pashinyan’s statements that they did use Iskanders but they did not explode upset many Armenian servicemen,” Bryza added.

News.Az