Austria police report 3 dead in Linz shooting, say no further danger to public

Austria police report 3 dead in Linz shooting, say no further danger to public

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Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Austrian city of Linz, police have confirmed, while stating that there is no further danger to the public.

According to police, the incident occurred outside a restaurant in Linz where emergency services were quickly deployed. The weapon used in the shooting has been recovered at the scene, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Initial reports suggest that a man allegedly shot two women before taking his own life. Police and rescue teams secured the area shortly after the incident, and investigations into the exact circumstances and motive are ongoing.

Authorities emphasized that the situation is now under control and that there is no ongoing threat to residents in the area. Further details about those involved have not been officially released.

News.Az