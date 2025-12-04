Bucks star Giannis suffers calf strain, set for MRI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons after suffering a right calf strain just three minutes into the first quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, which the Bucks went on to win 113-109.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI but stressed that the team has ruled out an Achilles injury, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The incident occurred shortly after Antetokounmpo delivered a jump pass for an assist to AJ Green. As he tried to get back on defense, he fell to the floor, checked his leg in visible frustration, and had to be helped off the court. He finished with two points, a rebound and an assist.

Rivers said the play was not completely noncontact, noting that Pistons center Jalen Duren appeared to bump Antetokounmpo on his drive, throwing him off balance before he went down.

The injury comes at a tense moment for Milwaukee. According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis are in discussions with the Bucks about his long-term future. While Rivers dismissed talk of trade conversations and insisted the two-time MVP “loves Milwaukee,” the team’s 9-13 record and eight losses in their past nine games have intensified speculation.

