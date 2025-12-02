Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, EU discuss energy export project implementation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor project, which will enable electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe, News.Az reports.

The meeting also addressed prospects for advancing Azerbaijan–EU cooperation in the energy sector, underscoring Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner in Europe’s energy supply and its growing activities in renewable energy.

The officials reviewed continued cooperation within the Energy Dialogue format and the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor expansion project. They also discussed collaboration under the EU4Energy program, as well as joint efforts in decarbonization, energy efficiency, hydrogen development, and other promising areas.


