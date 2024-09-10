Yandex metrika counter

Budapest suggests to be a venue for signing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has proposed signing the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku in Budapest, Szijjártó said during the 'Yerevan Dialogue' forum, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Szijjártó described this as a significant assistance that his country could offer.

