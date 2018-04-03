Bulgaria, Azerbaijan to mull issues of expanding co-op in tourism

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan to mull issues of expanding co-op in tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva will visit Baku April 5-7 to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair (AIT

As part of her visit, Georgieva will meet Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides will discuss issues of expanding cooperation in the sphere of tourism between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan and ensuring mutual tourist flow.

In accordance with the agreement reached as part of the talks held by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on the opening of air communication between Baku and Sofia, lowcost airline Buta Airways started operating flights on Jan. 16, 2018.

To this end, the tourism potential of Bulgaria and the existing tourist opportunities will be demonstrated at the AITF 2018.

At the same time, Bulgaria this year became the official partner of the AITF 2018.

News.Az

News.Az