Bulgaria evacuates 148 people from Israel amid ongoing Iran-Israel conflict

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 148 people had been evacuated from Israel due to the ongoing armed tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

“Having been successfully evacuated from the territory of the State of Israel via Egypt, 148 people, 89 Bulgarian citizens and 59 citizens of other countries, arrived at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport early this morning,” said the ministry in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The flight was organized in response to the deteriorating situation in the region and was part of the active efforts of the Bulgarian state to guarantee the security of its citizens in crisis zones,” the ministry noted.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

A number of countries, including Türkiye and Pakistan, have condemned Israel’s actions.

News.Az