Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijani gas - PM

By constructing Balkan gas hub, Bulgaria plans to buy gas from Russia, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov said, AzVision.az reporst citing TASS.

“For European gas hub, being funded by European Commission, we are planning to buy gas from several sources. We are interested in natural gas produced in Khan Asparukh, Galata and Teres fields in Black Sea and to be transported via interconnector from Greece. We are also interested in Azerbaijani and Russia gas. We fulfil our obligations, that’s sign agreements and expand gas distributer system. These are carried out in accordance with EU requirements”, he said.

The PM added that if new gas flow bypasses Bulgaria, this country may become a country which is to buy gas from countries providing gas transit: “In order to prevent such scenario, we signed an a road map with Gazprom for transportation of 15.7 bcm, of gas”.

