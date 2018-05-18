Bulgarian BTV channel shooting documentary on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and living conditions of Azerbaijani IDPS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of employees from Bulgarian national-wide broadcasting television channel BTV have embarked on a visit to Tartar district of Azerbaijan to shoot a documentary film on the living conditions of internally displaced persons and the scope of damage Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused to the people residing on the frontline regions.

They first visited the district Executive Authority, where they were informed of the problems faced by local residents as a result of the Armenians` shelling, AzerTag reports.

The head of Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov informed the foreign journalists about the situation on the frontline, problems faced by civilians living next to the contact line, as well as the Armenian armed forces` shelling and destroying the houses. He said: “The district’s territory is located 48 km from the frontline. As a result of constant violation of the ceasefire by the units of the Armenian armed forces, administrative and residential buildings, sowing areas, livestock, and other areas of life have been seriously damaged.”

BTV journalists visited the Shikharkh and Gapanly villages located close to the frontline, where they saw the ruins of the war, destroyed infrastructure and viewed works that had been done to eliminate the consequences of the April escalation of violence. During the trip, they familiarized themselves with conditions created at a newly built multi-storey residential complex for 1176 IDPs families in Tartar, and viewed the newly reconstructed Maraga-150 monument in Shikharkh village, which was built by Armenians on the 150th anniversary of their resettlement in Karabakh.

News.Az

News.Az