Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter plane crashes into Black Sea

A MiG-29 fighter plane of Bulgarian Air Force crashed into the Black Sea in the early hours of Wednesday while taking part in the Shabla 21 military exercise, said the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing, the statement said, adding that the exercise has been suspended.

