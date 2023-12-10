Bulgarian President praises Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in diversifying natural gas supply to Central and Eastern Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in diversifying the natural gas supply to Central and Eastern Europe. We highly appreciate this, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev told Azerbaijani journalists here, News.Az reports.

Asked about Bulgaria’s support for Azerbaijan’s candidature to host COP29, Radev said, “As you may be aware, Russia has banned candidacy from any European country. The sole viable solution is for either Azerbaijan or Armenia to assume the role of a host. We are pleased with and support the candidacy of your country.”

News.Az