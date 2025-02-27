Buried Stories: Khojaly & Srebrenica - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

AnewZ TV has made a documentary, entitled “Buried Stories: Khojaly & Srebrenica.”

The documentary sheds light on the two most terrifying tragedies of humankind. It delves into the stories behind the Khojaly genocide and the Srebrenica genocide, highlighting their impact and the human suffering they caused.

News.Az presents the documentary.

