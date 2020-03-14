Bus operations between Azerbaijan, Georgia restricted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Restrictions on buses travelling from Azerbaijan to Georgia have been introduced, and transport corridor has been created at the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

She said that the corridor has been created for Georgian citizens who are currently in Azerbaijan and wish to leave, as well as for Azerbaijani citizens who are currently in Georgia who want to return.

“Operations of all means of transport between Azerbaijan and Georgia have been suspended at 01:00 (GMT +6) on May 14, 2020. Temporary restrictions on buses travelling to Georgia have also been introduced. Currently, a corridor for return of the citizens of their countries has been created at the border,” she said.

Allahyarova added that the transit corridor for cargo transport has also been established.

Public transport from Azerbaijan used to operate to Georgia’s Tbilisi, Marneuli and Lagodekhi.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting the measures on social isolation that have been applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.

