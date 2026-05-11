BYD hires former Iveco Bus exec Espinasse for European role

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Stéphane Espinasse has departed Iveco Group to join BYD, where he will lead the company’s European bus division.

According to French outlet mobilycites, which first reported the news in an article by Pierre Lancien, the appointment marks another step in BYD’s ongoing expansion and organisational strengthening across the European market, News.Az reports, citing Sustainable Bus.

The move comes as BYD continues to reinforce its management structure in Europe and the EMEA region. A few months ago, the company appointed Domenico Gostoli as head of the commercial vehicles branch for Europe and EMEA. In Italy, BYD also recently hired Andrea Codecasa — formerly with Daimler Buses Italia — as the company’s new manager for the Italian bus market.

Espinasse joins BYD after nearly ten years within Iveco Group. Since January 2024, based on on his Linkedin resume, he had served as Country Manager Iveco Trucks & Sales and Markets Development, based in Paris, with responsibilities including sales and aftersales operations, dealer network management, retail strategy, alternative propulsion and electric vehicle business development. Between 2019 and early 2024, he was Head of Brand Iveco Bus Worldwide, overseeing strategy, product planning and international market development for the bus business, with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Africa. Prior to that, he held the role of Product Line Director Heavy Bus, managing worldwide growth plans for the heavy bus segment across sales, marketing, pricing and product management activities.

News.Az