BYD brings overseas-first Shark pickup to China

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BYD will introduce the Shark pickup to its Fang Cheng Bao product lineup in China this year, marking the hybrid model’s first entry into the domestic market after its overseas rollout, News.Az reports, citing CnevPost.

Currently, the Shark pickup and the Racco mini-car are the only BYD models that have been launched exclusively in overseas markets.

Xiong Tianbo, general manager of BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao division, announced the plan at a launch event for the flash-charging versions of the Bao 8 and Bao 5 models on May 13, without providing additional details.

The Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) maker originally launched the Shark in Mexico in May 2024, making it a rare case of BYD debuting a new model in an overseas market before introducing it in China.

This is partly due to current Chinese policies that are less favorable toward the use of pickup trucks in cities, which has kept the segment relatively niche domestically. In contrast, pickups remain a major vehicle category in overseas markets.

In October 2025, Li Yunfei, general manager of BYD’s branding and public relations department, indicated that the Shark pickup would eventually be introduced into the Chinese domestic market.

The Shark pickup is built on BYD’s DMO platform, where “DM” stands for dual mode and “O” stands for off-road.

The model features a dual-motor system producing more than 430 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a combined New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) range of 840 kilometers.

The Shark sold 4,500 units in overseas markets in April, bringing total sales for the first four months of the year to 11,804 units, according to data compiled by CnEVPost.

Among domestic competitors, Great Wall Motor (HKEX: 2333) maintains a significant presence in the pickup segment.

Geely Auto (HKEX: 0175) introduced the Radar brand and its first model, the RD6 electric pickup, in July 2022. The model was launched in China in October 2022 and has since entered several overseas markets.

In addition to the Shark pickup, BYD also introduced an electric mini K-Car named BYD Racco in Japan in October 2025, scheduled for release there in summer 2026.

The Racco is BYD’s second model developed exclusively for overseas markets and is not expected to be launched in China in the near term.

News.Az